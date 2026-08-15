Why no two solar eclipses ever look exactly the same

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All total solar eclipses may appear alike in overall visual experience, but no two eclipses present an identical view of the Sun’s outer layer, or corona.

The corona is a plasma region, so hot it burns off of everything it touches, controlled and given shape by the perpetually varying magnetic field of the Sun.

Since that field changes on a day-by-day basis, the appearance of the corona also varies.

When totality occurs-the Moon fully obscuring the brilliant surface of the Sun-we are treated to view this remarkable phenomenon.

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We can also observed the beautiful streamers, spikes and occasionally deep red solar prominences around the periphery of the moon.

The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026 was interesting because the eclipse will take place at the decreasing phase of Solar Cycle 25 where the Sun will still be fairly active.

The researchers hypothesized that the eclipse will showcase a characteristic morphology in the solar corona

So, despite the sun following a predetermined path, the sun itself shows a new different picture.