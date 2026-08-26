Why nervous moments can make you laugh

Advertisement

Have you ever laughed when your conversation partner was being awkward or defensive, when you were presenting to an audience or when someone was in fact angry at you?

Laughing nervous seems more frequent than we usually realize, and its triggered by our stress reaction.

Your body initiates your stress response when you are afraid, to set it up in the fight, fright or freeze response.

Laughing can be just a part of that process for a physical stress reaction to take release of tensions.

Some laughter may also have a social function. If things get awkward or there is perceived emotional tension or discomfort, laughing can be a non-verbal way to let others know that you don’t pose a threat and you’re not trying to pick a fight.

Advertisement

It essentially communicates “This is a bit uncomfortable but it’s okay.”

People are more likely to giggle when meeting a significant authority figure, when answering a hard question, feeling embarrassed, even after receiving harsh criticism – not to suggest a positive emotional experience but as a sort of knee-jerk reaction in response to emotional pressure.

Laughter might also help with emotional regulation Studies suggest that laughter may be part of your brain’s effort to return the body to a normal state.

When you laugh in socially inappropriate settings, don’t jump to conclusions that you’re insensitive-you might actually be trying to navigate a challenging situation.

Also Read: Know why your voice sounds different when you wake up