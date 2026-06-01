Why just 30 minutes of walking a day can do wonders for your heart

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Health professionals recommend 30 minutes of moderate physical activity on most days of the week. Walking is one of the easiest exercises to incorporate. A brisk walk would surely raise blood circulation levels, improve the heart muscle, and decrease your odds of a future heart condition.

This is how 30 minutes of walking every day benefits you:

Reduces blood pressure

Continuous walking will be sure to boost blood circulation and reduce the stress to your heart.

Maintains healthy cholesterol levels

It will increase your ‘good’ cholesterol levels ( HDL) while reducing the ‘bad’ cholesterol levels ( LDL).

Contributes in weight management

Burning of calories can maintain healthy body weight which is essential for a healthy heart.

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Stress reducer

Physical activities trigger the feel-good chemicals which will relieve your stress and anxiety levels which will positively influence your heart.

Helps control blood sugar levels

This daily activity will enable your body to efficiently use insulin which will diminish the risk of heart diseases due to diabetes.

No equipment is necessary and all you have to do is take an early morning or a post dinner evening stroll, or simply have a brisk walk at work.

Every step you take counts!

No major lifestyle changes are needed to keep your heart healthy, sometimes, 30 minutes of walking per day can take you to the path of good health.

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