Why is Mother’s Day 2022 celebrated, Know its significance, history

‘Maa‘ is not a word, it’s an emotion. Do you ever wonder why you utter Maa out of all the other words you know when you’re hurt, scared or extremely excited? You might not be able to elaborate the answer in words, but your heart knows it all.

Of all the relations already known to us and the ones we make later, a mother’s bond with her child is above everything else, it’s magical and irreplaceable.

No matter how long you know a person but every other relationship will fall short in front of a mother-child bond. It’s strange but true that we know our mothers even before we are born, from the 9 months we spend inside our mother’s womb to a lifetime.

Why Is Mother’s Day Celebrated?

In the year 1908, a woman named Anna Jarvis in the US first decided to commemorate the memory of her mother by hosting a worship service. Within a few years, several parts of the US began celebrating this day as Mother’s Day. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson declared Mother’s Day a national holiday.

When Is Mother’s Day Celebrated?

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May month in many countries, including India. This year, it will be celebrated on May 8.

Significance of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in the US, in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis wished to commemorate Mother’s Day as a recognised holiday to honour her mother, Ann Reese Jarvis who was a peace activist and had passed away three years prior. Anna had a memorial for her mother in St. Andrews Methodist Church in West Virginia which is now the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother as she believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”.

Even though mothers should be in our thoughts and prayers each day, but it is always nice to have one special day to make your mother feel loved, cherished and to show her how much you shower your unconditional love upon her.