Why health experts say you should not skip breakfast ?

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Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and health experts say there is a strong reason behind it.

After several hours of sleep, the body needs energy and nutrients to start the day properly. Doctors explain that eating a healthy breakfast can help improve concentration, maintain energy levels, and support metabolism.

People who skip breakfast often feel tired, irritated, or low on energy later in the day. Some may also end up overeating unhealthy snacks or junk food because of increased hunger.

Health experts also say breakfast plays an important role in maintaining blood sugar levels. Skipping it regularly may lead to sudden hunger cravings and unhealthy eating habits.

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A balanced breakfast usually includes foods rich in protein, fibre, and healthy carbohydrates, such as fruits, eggs, oats, nuts, milk, or whole grains.

Several studies have also linked regular breakfast habits with better focus, improved mood, and healthier weight management. For students and working professionals, especially, breakfast may help improve attention and productivity during the day.

Doctors, however, say breakfast does not have to be heavy or expensive. Even simple meals eaten on time can make a positive difference to overall health.

As busy lifestyles continue to affect eating habits, health experts are reminding people that small daily habits like eating breakfast regularly can play an important role in long-term wellness.

Also Read: Here are 5 habits to keep your heart young