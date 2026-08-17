Why does your stomach growl even when you aren’t hungry?

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Even when you’re in your chair and sure it isn’t lunchtime for another hour, a rumbling stomach can make you wonder otherwise.

But that noise actually has nothing to do with how empty your stomach really is.

It’s the gas, food and liquid being forced through the digestive system that makes you groan.

Since muscle is also involved in the pushing process, your stomach and intestines regularly contract and push their contents out, sometimes producing enough noise for the rest of the class to hear.

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Stomach sounds can be even louder in an empty stomach.

Food helps to dampen the sounds, making the movement of gas or liquid in the intestine much more audible.

As a stomach doesn’t simply turn off after you eat; it keeps moving around and working with its contents. That is why you can feel stomach growling sounds when full.

Next time when your stomach is surprisingly booming in an empty hall or a classroom, don’t get bothered, your intestines are just functioning as they should.

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