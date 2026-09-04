Why does staying hydrated matter for your brain?

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A major component of our body, and indeed our brain, water plays a large role in everyday life and how the body should work normally, including the body workings of the brain.

The symptoms can include, even from slight dehydration where not enough fluid is taken in but not enough is lost.

Headache, tiredness, problems concentrating or change in personality; these can be minor and in high dehydration become stronger in terms of impacting on one’s thinking and alertiveness.

Several sources imply that, even in slight water deficit, attentional capacities and recallability, memory and other skills performance can be negatively effected, particularly in high heat or with exercise performance.

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It is believed also that blood volume is depleted with water deficit resulting in poorer distribution of oxygen, nutrients to our extremities (hence feeling “foggy”).

It is true that too much is not too good though.

The body usually provides cues in the form of thirst. Needs increase during exercise, hot climate and sickness and profuse sweating.