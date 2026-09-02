Why do your fingers wrinkle after staying in water?

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You’ve probably seen those pruny fingers you get after being in a swimming pool or bathtub for a while.

The process isn’t as straightforward as just having water seep into your fingertips.

The small blood vessels underneath your fingertips have an effect to restrict blood flow into the area and the tissue of your finger.

That causes the skin to crinkle into that ridged form. However, scientists suspect that it may not all be an accident.

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They have observed that finger ridges are better suited to handling and holding onto wet things; the wrinkled fingertips will maintain a stronger hold when the surrounding surface is slippery.

The body reacts by activating parts of its autonomic nervous system, not because skin is absorbing water.

Therefore the finger-pruning is perhaps not just something inconvenient to do.

After you take those long dips, pruney fingers is maybe an automatic gripping-human response system.