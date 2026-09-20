Why do the corners of your mouth keep cracking? Know the common causes

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Have you noticed a little crack or soreness in the corners of your mouth? A sore or painful mouth corner might be more than just chapped lips.

You may have angular cheilitis, which causes crack, redness, irritation and even crusting of one or both mouth corners.

What causes this?

Some people develop saliva accumulation at the corners of their mouth. With frequent lip licking, the corners get wet and irritated from the saliva and develop a crack.

Dry or extreme weather, irritation to your toothpaste or lip products, and some infections can also cause angular cheilitis.

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Is it associated with nutrition?

Recurrent cracks in the corners of the mouth can be associated with iron or B12 deficiency.

What can you do?

Keep the areas dry and avoid licking the lips. Applying petroleum jelly on the corners of the mouth can also prevent irritation.

Seek dental or medical advice if the wound keeps recurring or worsens or if the wound is painful.

Also read: Reasons Why You Should Cover Your Face Before Going Out