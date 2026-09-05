Why do some people wake up with a headache?

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Waking with a headache is extremely annoying – even more so if you’ve apparently slept all night! Luckily, a lot of commonly encountered causes could be behind it.

One is sleep quality. Poor quality, un- restful sleep and erratic sleep schedules may contribute to morning headaches as may sleeping for longer than normal.

One of the other culprits can be the fact you didn’t have enough fluids to drink the previous day-lack of hydration is a major cause and people often wake up with a dull ache behind the eyes after a long night without rehydrating.

Another trigger for a morning headache can be grinding your teeth, clenching your jaw is also believed to tension up your jaw and cause a dull headache in the face or around the temples.

A further cause of a morning headache can be related to sleep apnoea; a sleep disorder which involves breathing stopping and starting repeatedly throughout sleep.

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Those suffering from this will also have a very loud snoring problem and will often wake up either with a choke and a gasping noise or will often find themselves feeling extremely tired throughout the day.

Drinking too much alcohol or withdrawals from certain medications or caffeine will also contribute to a morning headache.

An occasionally occurring morning headache is not something to worry about, but repeated or even a frequent few would be worth mentioning to your doctor.

Especially if the headache is severe or associated with any of the following symptoms: confusion, weakness, vomiting or loss of eyesight.