Why creatine is becoming one of the most talked-about fitness supplements

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The performance-enhancing substance Creatine is one of the most frequently consumed supplements in recent years, particularly by people who train with weights and are involved in strength-based sports and training to build muscle mass.

In a way, it’s a compound used to help the body store and release high-energy to aid rapid activity, and so it is naturally found in our muscle cells.

It’s widely believed among the fitness community that creatine can assist you to build muscle, improve strength, and helping you recover faster following any demanding activity.

Furthermore, many creatine users also state an increase in stamina, a rise in workout performance over the course of time, and others suggest it could even play a role in aiding cognitive performance and help reduce muscle fatigue.

Creatine is also found naturally in products such as red meat and fish, but many consume it in powder or even gummy form so that they can consume the same dose everyday, creatine monohydrate is the most researched type and the one that many specialists recommend.

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Generally, the professional advice is for the average adult to consume between three and five grams of creatine daily; many take a short “loading phase” by consuming between fifteen and twenty grams daily in the first week, but some trainers say this isn’t essential.

Creatine is usually considered safe for all healthy individuals when consumed appropriately. Consuming over this recommended daily dosage may lead to bloating, stomach complaints, water retention, dehydration, and anyone with kidney-related issues is generally advised to see a doctor before taking it regularly.

Nutritionists have also advised that it should be considered an aid, not a shortcut to muscle mass or overall good health.

It’s hardly a surprise that with fitness growing so rapidly on social media sites, creatine is among the most discussed supplements on the internet, as many gym goers and athletes often document their use on various sites.