WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test for emergency use

A new and highly contagious strain of monkeypox is spreading globally, affecting countries where it was previously unknown. But there’s hope. The first diagnostic test for monkeypox is now available. World’s first mpox diagnostic test was approved by WHO recently. The World Health Organization has authorized Abbott Laboratories’ mpox diagnostic test for emergency use on Thursday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a bigger step in preventing the mpox outbreak by approving the first mpox diagnostic test for emergency use. This approval, granted under the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure, will enhance global access to mpox testing, particularly in countries facing major outbreaks.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious viral disease that can be serious and even fatal in some cases. The virus is confirmed through nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters and then crusts over, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. The illness is usually mild, and most infected individuals recover within a few weeks without treatment. But sometimes it can be dangerous too.

The Alinity m MPXV assay, manufactured by Abbott Molecular Inc, is a real-time PCR test that detects monkeypox virus DNA from human skin lesion swabs. This test is designed for use by trained clinical laboratory personnel.

The approval is a huge milestone in the fight against the virus. This test will help countries affected by mpox outbreaks to quickly and accurately diagnose cases, prevent further serious health issues by enabling timely treatment and care.

Early diagnosis is very much important in controlling the spread of the virus. Limited testing capacity has been a major challenge, especially in Africa. Over 30,000 suspected cases have been reported in Africa this year.

The WHO’s approval of this diagnostic test represents a significant milestone in expanding testing availability in affected countries. WHO aims to help countries that have not yet approved these medical products through their own processes.