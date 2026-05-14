What is the 3-2-1 sleep rule?

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A simple sleep routine called the “3-2-1 rule” is becoming popular online, with many people trying it to improve their sleep habits and feel more refreshed in the morning.

The rule is easy to follow:

No food 3 hours before sleep

No work 2 hours before sleep

No screens 1 hour before sleep

Health experts say these small changes can help the body relax naturally before bedtime. Avoiding heavy meals late at night may improve digestion, while reducing work and screen time can calm the brain and lower stress levels.

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Doctors also say mobile phones, laptops, and televisions can affect sleep because blue light from screens may reduce melatonin, the hormone that helps the body sleep naturally.

Many people online have shared that following the routine helped them sleep faster and wake up feeling less tired. Some users also said it improved their focus and reduced late-night overthinking.

Experts, however, say good sleep also depends on factors like stress, caffeine intake, physical activity, and overall lifestyle. They advise maintaining a fixed sleep schedule and getting at least 7–8 hours of sleep daily.

As sleep problems continue to rise among young people and working professionals, simple routines like the 3-2-1 rule are gaining attention for being easy to remember and practical to follow.