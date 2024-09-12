What is IFS Money Order? Know how much and how frequently one can receive it

The India Post office provides a number of services to the people for their betterment. It includes Post Office Savings Scheme, Electronic Money Order (eMO), IFS Money Order, International Money Transfer Services, Jansuraksha Scheme, Mutual Funds, National Pension System (All Citizens Model), Electronic Clearance Service (ECS) and Services through IPPB.

Know what is International Financial System (IFS)? The IFS is software developed by UPU to coordinate international remittance services among the partner countries.

At present the IFS service of India Post is operational with La Poste Group, France and UAE.​

Features of IFS Money Order: