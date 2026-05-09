What is Hantavirus ? Know when it was detected, symptoms and precautions

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Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses belonging to Hantaviridae family. These viruses are often carried by rodents and can affect through airborne particles contaminated with rodent wasted.

Different strains of the Hantavirus exist across the world. In American the virus is mainly associated with Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which is a severe respiratory disease. In Europe and Asia, it is linked to Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFS), which affects the kidney.

The virus spread from person to person, though rare exception have been documented in certain areas.

When was the first case detected?

The virus first came into major global focus in 1993 after a mysterious outbreak in the Four Corners region of the United States, those where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah meet. Several young and healthy individuals suddenly developed severe breathing difficulties and many died within days after investigation scientist found strains of Hantavirus, later named Sin Nombre virus.

However, the history of this virus goes back even further. Scientist have seen traces of other forms of this virus during the Korean war in the 1950s, when thousands of soldiers developed symptoms after rodent exposure. The virus was then scientifically identified near Hantan river in South Korea from where the name Hanta virus is derived.

How does the virus spread and its symptoms?

Hanta virus mainly spread through rodent’s saliva, urine or droppings by breathing the contaminated air where these virus particles are present. People especially catch this while cleaning close spaces like store-rooms, farm area etc where the rats and mice are present.

Some common symptoms are:-

fever

fatigue

muscle pain

chills and nausea

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As the infection worsens, patients may develop coughing and severe breathing difficulties due to fluid buildup in the lungs. In serious cases, the disease can become fatal within a short period.

The recent case raising conecerns?

A recent report of hantavirus linked case have once again pushed the disease back to limelight. The outbreak was reported on the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which was travelling through the South Atlantic after departing from Argentina. Around 150 passengers and crew members from several countries were on board when multiple people began showing symptoms like fever, stomach problems, and breathing difficulties.

According to health officials, at least five cases were confirmed while several others were suspected. Three passengers, including a Dutch couple and a German national, reportedly died during the outbreak. Medical teams later evacuated some infected passengers for treatment as countries started tracing people who may have come in contact with them.

Experts believe the outbreak may be linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare type that can sometimes spread between humans through very close contact.

Precaution for Hantavirus

Health agencies recommend several precautions to reduce the risk of infection:

Avoid direct contact with rodents and their waste

Keep homes and storage areas clean and ventilated

Seal holes and entry points where rodents may enter

Wear gloves and masks while cleaning rodent-infested spaces

Avoid sweeping dry droppings directly, as it may release infected particles into the air

Meanwhile, two Indians who are crew members on-board the MV Hondius cruise ship, which is at the centre of the current hantavirus outbreak. “Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols,” said sources from the Union health ministry.

In case they do develop symptoms, they will have to remain in isolation longer, the sources added.

“WHO is closely monitoring the situation and working with international health authorities to trace contacts and contain the spread. While the overall public health risk remains low, early detection and quick medical attention are important in preventing severe illness,” the World Health Organization said in its statement on the recent Hantavirus cases.