What happens when you sleep at different times every day?

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Going to bed at inconsistent hours every night could actually interfere with your body’s internal sleep-wake cycle.

You have an internal body clock called a circadian rhythm that plays a part in controlling sleep, wakefulness and other body processes.

Switching your bedtime and wake-up times to new times often could cause this rhythm to go off balance.

You may notice that you:

Feel tired or sleepy during the day

Sleep more difficult to initiate at night

Wake up feeling less refreshed

Have trouble concentrating

Feel more irritable or low on energy

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An inconsistent schedule can also interfere with your ability to have a regular sleep pattern.

Staying up late during the week and rising early during the weekend may be comparable to resetting your body clock over and over.

The fix isn’t as simple as sticking to a perfect bedtime each night. Aim to maintain a fairly consistent wake-up time and bedtime -even on weekends and get adequate sleep for your age.

If you have sleep problems even if you stick to a schedule or if they regularly disrupt your life, talking to a health care professional can help.