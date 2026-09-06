What happens after you donate organs? Know how organ matching works in India

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When an organ becomes available for transplant, it is never immediately given to the person who has been waiting the longest. Instead doctors take into consideration various things when searching for the most compatible patient.

Blood group

Doctors will look into blood group match as a priority when looking at donating organs to patients.

Medical condition

The recipient health is closely related to transplant necessity- patients who are on the critically endangered waiting list will be considered over others when available the organ is donated.

HLA compatibility

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Doctors will match based on Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA) markers which define how closely the donor’s tissues match the recipients’. This can minimize tissue rejection.

Waiting list

Once patients are registered for organ transplantation they will be put on to the organ transplantation waiting list. When a match is available a review will take place taking the relevant conditions in to account before deciding a suitable candidate.

Organ suitability

Organs will not always match, doctors will consider how well the donated organs can be medically suited. Donor’s and recipient conditions can determine suitability and if a transplant can be performed.