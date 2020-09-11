Weight Gain From Drinking Water! Yes It Is Possible, Says Study

Bhubaneswar: Water is very important for any living being. A glass of water not only quenches our thirst but it also provides us with essential nutrients like iron, zinc, copper, iodine, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, fluoride, sodium, potassium and chloride.

For all individuals, drinking sufficient amounts of water daily is very important as it helps to absorb nutrients from food, flush out toxins from the body.

If your waistline is increasing and your weighing scale does not budge even after eating a healthy diet and performing physical activity then it can be because you are dehydrated.

Every individual whether trying to shed kilos or not should drink at least 2 litres of water daily. In case you are trying to shed kilos or performing intense exercise then your fluid intake level should be 3 litres or more.

A study suggests that drinking 500 ml of water 30 minutes before the main meals can be beneficial in losing weight quickly and effectively. This is because half of the time we feel hungry when we are actually thirsty. So, drinking before the meal will prevent you from overeating.

It is noteworthy that, 70 per cent of our body is made up of water and it is required to carry out all the necessary functions of the body. Water plays an important role in maintaining your metabolism and removing waste materials from the body.

It leads to water retention: Our body needs a fixed amount of water to function. When the body does not get enough water, it starts to retain the water, leading to weight gain. This will also make you dehydrated.

It makes you feel hungry: Insufficient intake of water and hunger are interlinked with each other. When you are dehydrated the body sends a signal to the brains. Our brain takes the thirst signal and sends hunger signals instead, which makes your overeat.

Fruits and juices also contain water and can be an excellent way to keep yourself hydrated. If you find it difficult to drink plain water try infused water or fruits that contain a high amount of water like pineapple, cucumber, watermelon.