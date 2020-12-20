Bhubaneswar: One should take the help of Astrology to plan life in a much better way. Every zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which defines one’s personality.

Read your horoscope predictions to know what is in store for this week. This is your forecast for December 21-27.

ARIES

In the first part of the week, you are likely to spend money on luxuries which can shoot up your expenses. Try to curb impulsive purchases. Those involved in legal proceedings are likely to incur expenditure on legal matters. During this time, your opponents will be quite active and can try to tarnish your image. You may face mental stress and there could be ups and downs in your health. However, in every situation, your family will support you and will stand firmly with you. In the middle of the week, your affection towards your family will increase. You will also be successful in saving money. You can go on a short trip with your spouse or lover and the mutual bonding will increase. At the end of the week, you will get success in achieving your targets and your seniors will be favourably disposed towards you. Your younger siblings will support you fully and will be affectionate towards you.

Tip of the week: Curb impulsive purchases

TAURUS

At the beginning of this week, the stars will bring positive results for you in many cases. Your hard work will pay rich dividend and bring you gains. You will maintain good relations with high officials at your work, due to which your job prospects will improve. Also, your reputation at work will enhance. This time is also favourable for love life. It is a good time to make a commitment to tie the knot with your romantic partner. During the middle of the week, you may have to travel for work. Beware of seasonal infections like cold and fever. On the personal front, bonding with your life partner will improve and you may plan to extend your family. You will stay joyful and will try to keep people around you happy. In the last part of the week, you will earn success with personal efforts. You will be lucky in money matters, and your financial life will be strengthened. You can make some important decisions along with the family regarding your future.

Tip of the week: Consider long-term commitment

GEMINI

At the beginning of this week, you could face some ups and down in your career. You may have to work hard to achieve your targets. Your mind may be preoccupied with unnecessary things due to which there could be stress and you may not be able to concentrate on your work. However, your spouse will fully support you during this time. You will derive happiness in your relationship with your father. During the middle of the week, the situation will improve remarkably. You could gain money in unexpected ways due to which your previous losses will be compensated to some extent. You need to be careful about your health during this time. Married people can receive financial support from in-laws. Those in a job should try to maintain a cordial relationship with their superiors. During the end of the week, you are likely to get success after difficulties. Sometimes you may find yourself in a situation when it may be difficult for you to make any decision. Your expenses may also shoot up.

Tip of the week: Improve your concentration power

CANCER

You will be lucky in money matters this week. There is a possibility of getting a sudden monetary benefit. Those who were unemployed until now can get a new job. Those of you in business can start any new work. During this period, your mind will be focused on your work and new avenues of employment will open up for you. Students are likely to get success in their field of education. Your interest in spiritual matters is likely to increase. In the middle of the week, your relationship with senior officials at work may deteriorate. Also, be cautious of any untoward incident which may affect your job adversely. In family life, there may be a quarrel with your elder siblings. However, in case of money, your position will be fine during this time and you are likely to get financial benefits. At the end of the week, you will indulge in materialistic comforts and you may see an unexpected increase in your expenses.

Tip of the week: Maintain close ties with seniors

LEO

You are advised to stay cautious during the beginning of the week. Your competitors may try to overpower you which can impact your job prospects. You are also advised to take care of your health. Nonetheless, this period will prove beneficial for those working in overseas markets. By the middle of the week, your spiritual inclination will increase. Your luck will also favour you during this period. There will harmony in your family life. You will complete all your tasks smoothly with utmost dedication. You will receive appreciation from your seniors for your good work. At the end of the week, your earnings will improve and you can explore new sources of income. You will get strong support from your siblings. Students will witness an increase in their respect and admiration towards teachers; also they will get support from their tutors in their respective subjects. Avoid any fresh investments during this period.

Tip of the week: Avoid any new investment

VIRGO

The beginning of the week will be productive for your career. You will do well in your business and will get new opportunities to earn money. Those in a job may feel easing of stress as some of your held-up tasks will be completed smoothly. You will get support of your better half in your personal affairs. During the middle of the week, you are advised to take care of your health. You can practice meditation to keep yourself energetic. Married people are likely to get assistance from their in-laws. At the end of the week, working professionals will get recognition and respect in their office. Students will get success and will perform better than expected. There could be new job opportunities which will prove lucrative in the long run. At times, you could be impulsive and have fluctuating thoughts. You are advised to stay calm during this time and take decision only after consulting your mentors.

Tip of the week: Grab any new job opportunity

LIBRA

You may be a little confused at times. You are advised to control your aggression else it may spoil relationships. You may suffer from some health concerns during the first half of the week which will prove to be mentally taxing. During the middle of the week, you are likely to participate in some auspicious activities. There may be some occasion at your home or you may have a get together with your extended family or close friends. You will perform well in your professional life. You are advised to be extra cautious while performing any work. Think twice before making any decision and don’t be in any haste. At the end of the week, your hard work will yield favourable results. You will also get support of your loved ones. There will be improvement in relationship of married people and they will be able to resolve past differences. Those in business can plan an expansion or diversification.

Tip of the week: Avoid being aggressive

SCORPIO

Your life will be full of happiness during this week. There may be some auspicious activity at your place. Your finances will be strong and you will further make efforts to improve your income. In the first part of the week, you will be closely involved with your children. Those in a romantic relationship are likely to work towards a long-term commitment. This is a good time for students as they will be able to fully concentrate on studies. During the middle of the week, you will be susceptible to viral infections, hence adequate care is required during this time. The family environment may be a bit disturbed. You are advised to keep a check on your temperament and do not speak harsh words. Also, avoid getting into any court cases and ensure that you do not do anything illegal or unethical. Thereafter, towards the end of the week, there could be the start of something new in your family which will make you cheerful.

Tip of the week: Be ethical in your dealings

SAGITTARIUS

In the beginning of the week, you are advised to be cautious about the health of your mother. You may face some troubles in your personal life. There will be an increase in expenditure which can cause you anxiety. You should be extra thoughtful while performing any activity. Nonetheless, your income prospects will be good. You will benefit from transactions relating to real estate. During the middle of the week, students will see some notable achievement in academics. Some of you may take an interest in spirituality during this time. You will be strong mentally and will perform all your tasks with efficiency. Your love life will be good and your trust in your partner will increase. By the end of the week, your immunity will increase. You will overpower your competitors and will be able to defeat them with your wisdom. Those who are involved in partnership business will make good profits. Some of you may leave your job and start a new business.

Tip of the week: Act wisely in personal life

CAPRICORN

During the beginning of the week, your inner strength and willpower will improve. You will get support from your siblings. You may go on a short trip to a nearby place. You will be benefited in your professional life due to your strong communication skills. In the middle of the week, if you had any chronic problems in the past, this time will help you recover. You will stay busy with household chores. The ambience at home will be pleasant. You will be financially strong and may purchase a property during this period. Towards the end of the week, those of you facing obstacles in their work will get solutions and will be able to sort out pending issues. You will get an opportunity to start something new. You can plan well now and utilise your upcoming time. It is a favourable time for expansion in work for businessmen and traders. You will get assistance from your parents in all your endeavours.

Tip of the week: Believe in your inner strength

AQUARIUS

The start of the week will be an auspicious one. You will get relief from your past mental stress. There will be an increase in affection among family members. There is a possibility of celebrating an auspicious function in the family. Your courage and strength will increase. You will get benefit in the work you are doing. You are also likely to go on a short trip. In the middle of the week, you will spend a lot of money on domestic work. Also, you can make a plan to buy a new property. Your mother’s health will be good and she will have peace of mind. At the end of the week, you may be worried due to some issues facing your children. Students may face some hindrances in their studies. Romantic couples will see closeness increasing in their relationship. You will also get the support of outsiders with which you will be able to complete your work easily. Your father will remain supportive of your decisions.

Tip of the week: Cherish the family affection

PISCES

At the beginning of the week, a strange distraction may arise in your mind due to which your decision-making ability may be affected. This can have a bad effect on your relationships because of your own behaviour. You will be emotional in this part of the week. You are advised to keep your emotions in control. During the middle of the week there will be an improvement in your situation. Your wealth is likely to increase and you are likely to benefit from ancestral property. There will be some ups and downs in the relationship between your family and relatives, however, the bond amongst the family members will be strong. You will remain supportive of your younger siblings. With your efforts, you will bring every deteriorating task back on track. At the end of the week, you will perform better in your personal tasks. This is a good time for prudent investments but only after taking the necessary advice from experts.

Tip of the week: Control your emotions