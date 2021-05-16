Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you this week. Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for May 17-23.

ARIES

There could be some financial gains and increase in flow of money this week. However, you may face some challenges in your family life. It is advised to think before you speak so that you don’t upset your family members. This is a good time for single persons to get married. Professionally, there could be some disagreement with your seniors but, on the other hand, you would get new opportunities in your profession. This period will also be favourable for students as they will perform better than expected. Healthwise, you may feel mentally stressed over small things, therefore it is advised to take care of yourself. Guard against throat infections also.

Tip of the week: Think before you speak

TAURUS

This week you will be full of strength and will be able to solve tough problems easily only if you do not let your ego come in between. There could be increased expenses related to medication and unexpected items. Keep your speech in control so that your rigid behaviour does not hamper your relationship with your spouse. Career-oriented natives will have to put in more effort to keep their position secured. For some of you, future prospects appear bright and a new job offer can come through. Those in business will be able to strike a profitable deal. Health-wise you may suffer from stomach elements, eyes or heart-related issues.

Tip of the week: Do not be egoistic

GEMINI

During this week, you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure and do not go overboard in spending money. Instead, you should look for ways to save money for future needs. Nonetheless, you will be able to handle routine expenses comfortably. You may develop foreign-based connections at work. Be mentally ready as you may get a chance to showcase your ability on a new project. Those in business need to refrain from making any fresh investment towards expansion. Your love life will get better and during this phase you will be spending money on your partner, friends and family. Seasonal infections can affect your health.

Tip of the week: Focus on saving money

CANCER

This week, some of your long-cherished dreams could be fulfilled. With the right investment, you can make efforts towards increasing your current income which will do wonders for you. Those in business could earn profits through the government sector. Working professionals will receive support from senior officials. There will be an increase in reputation in professional life. You may face some problems in your love life as there could be a difference of opinion with your partner. Students may face problems in focusing on studies. Family life will remain blissful. On the health front, take extra care of your lower abdominal region.

Tip of the week: Review your investments

LEO

During this week, you will see good progress in your career and you may also get a promotion at your workplace. Your relationship with seniors will improve. Businesspeople dealing with government institutions will succeed in striking a long-term profitable deal. Enemies would be held at bay and they would avoid confronting you directly. Overall, family environment will be happy, so enjoy it to the full. Your status will increase in your family. Your spouse could get new job opportunities for growth. Single persons are likely to get into a new romantic relationship. Healthwise, it is advised to involve yourself in some physical activity to stay fit and healthy.

Tip of the week: Love is on the cards

VIRGO

Financially, this week will prove average for you. Those in a job will feel comfortable in their positions and the work assigned to them. Those in business will gain through associations with foreign markets. Socially, you will develop new contacts with good networking. Your relationship with your father may be a little sour during this phase and also the health of your father may worry you. Apart from this, family environment will remain cordial. Your spouse could get a new job opportunity. You will be inclined towards spiritualism and you could take active part in spiritual activity. There could be minor health issues for you but nothing major to worry about.

Tip of the week: Develop new contacts

LIBRA

During this week, you are advised to remain proactive else you miss some good opportunities to earn monetary benefits. Your financial state will remain average but some new opportunities for investment may come to the fore. Financial gains are indicated through joint ventures, inheritance, ancestral property, partnership or from your spouse. Your relations with your friends and family can be soured by your rude behaviour. This period is not very conducive for married life. Hidden enemies may trouble you, therefore stay away from any dispute, especially at the workplace. Some of you might face some skin troubles or viral infections.

Tip of the week: Look for new opportunities

SCORPIO

On the work front, there can be disagreements with clients or superiors, so it is advised to be a team player rather than going it alone. Some of you are likely to join a new job. Those of you involved in business can expect tremendous profits. Financially, you will feel satisfied during this week and your expenses will also stabilise. This is a good time for signing contracts and finalising your decision to get married. There will be peace and harmony in marital life. It is advised to keep a check on your ego to avoid confrontation with your partner. Those in a love relationship can face some problems due to lack of communication. Healthwise, you may feel a little weak and irritated.

Tip of the week: Finalise pending decisions

SAGITTARIUS

This week will give you average results. Those in business will have to exert and put more effort in order to earn profits. Working professionals will have to give more output to keep their position secured. Financially, this is a stable period as no major losses are indicated. However, avoid taking risky decisions when it comes to investments. Those of you involved in legal matters will see some progress. Students appearing in competitive exams will gain success during this period. On the personal front, there could be differences with your spouse. On the health front, digestive problems could bother you. Increase your intake of water.

Tip of the week: Avoid risky ventures

CAPRICORN

Financially, you need to be more aware and save money for your future needs. Professionally, work patiently and practice self-control to complete tasks as per the scheduled deadline. Sudden monetary gains are indicated and there can be an increase in your status. There can be an opportunity for higher education/learning that will prove very beneficial for you in the long run. Married life will remain blissful and your partner will remain supportive. Your children could face some health issues. They will need to work harder to achieve their goals. If in love, then this is not the right time to take things forward. Avoid consuming acidic food.

Tip of the week: Practice self-control

AQUARIUS

This will be an engaging week for you. Professionally, profit from business and partnership is possible as your luck will support you and your work will be appreciated. Those in jobs might get elevated as well and you might be able to get a breakthrough in some activity/project and become a top performer. On the personal front, there could be discontentment due to friction between family members on domestic issues. Do take care of the health of your mother. In case you face a property-related issue, then it would be wise not to finalise anything at this point. Health issues relating to eyes and skin can bother you.

Tip of the week: Resolve domestic issues

PISCES

This week, your concentration and dedication will increase and you will feel energetic and ready to face challenges. Filled with positive energy, you should not hesitate in taking the extra risk in order to deliver exceptional results. It is a wonderful time to take the lead in projects and bottleneck activities and deliver best results. Your relationship with your spouse will be average during this period. You will spend some quality time with your mother. Involvement in religious activity will make you happy. Short journeys and travels are expected during this time. Your family and friends will be supportive. Look after your health as seasonal infections could bother you.

Tip of the week: Take a bit more risk

