Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you this week. This is your forecast for May 3 – May 9.

ARIES

Those of you working are likely to get benefited at this time. You will be adept at learning new professional skills which will help you grow in your career. However, business people might face some obstacles in their deals. If you were thinking of making an investment, then hold on to such thoughts. There will be sweetness in your speech and you will be able to communicate clearly. Relationships will require some quality time to remain stable. Health wise, you may feel energetic which can be directed by doing some physical activity like sports. It is advised to take care of your teeth and mouth and maintain proper hygiene.

Tip of the week: Learn new skills

TAURUS

You will remain inquisitive and would like to explore new opportunities. Business people indulging in trading will get profit. Your communication skills will be impressive. You will remain friendly, gentle, caring which will reflect positively while handling tough situations both in personal and professional life. Your financial status will improve to a great extent as you will be able to save money. Relationships will be favourable and filled with happiness and love. This will be a favourable period for students as they will be able to concentrate more on their studies which will help them to perform better in academics. As far as health is concerned, you will feel strong and healthy.

Tip of the week: Be friendly and gentle in dealings

GEMINI

Professionally, your confidence can go down which can make you stressed and anxious. You should put things on hold for a while and should not start anything new or make investments. Focus more on enhancing your skill in developing yourself. Practice meditation and yoga during this period as that will help you relax and will give you a clear understanding of things. Students are likely to get success in examinations. This week will help you to interact and get in touch with your relatives or friends, people with whom you meet occasionally. It is advised to take care of your health as you may have some problems related to eyes and skin.

Tip of the week: Do not make any new investment

CANCER

This week will bring auspicious results for you. Those individuals whose business is associated with foreign countries and also the ones who are working with any MNC will get favourable results. Professionally, this will be rewarding for all the hard work that you have been doing in the past. However, it is advised to avoid any gaps in communication in your personal and professional life. Those who have been unemployed for a long time are likely to get the job of their choice. This will benefit them financially and they will be able to repay any outstanding loan. Those having a love affair, their relationship will improve, but married people can experience minor disputes.

Tip of the week: Avoid communication gap

LEO

Professionally, this will be a favourable week for you. Your creativity and organisational skills will get enhanced and you will be able to fulfill the tasks with increased efficiency and productivity. Your seniors in your work will support you wholeheartedly. Finances will be stable and smooth and you can also invest in property. An old case, which was in court, is likely to be in your favour because of your efforts. You will need to understand that sharing your strategy and plans in front of anyone can cause you to lose out on your goals and success. Peace and harmony will prevail in domestic life. Look after your mental health by avoiding stress or anxiety.

Tip of the week: Be creative

VIRGO

This week, luck is going to favor you in all tasks and endeavors. But keep in mind to put in all the efforts and hard work and stay consistent in your efforts to achieve desired results. Professionally, you will receive new job offers and financial benefits with an increase in your social status. Relationship wise, there will be bliss. Apart from this, you can also get financial help from siblings. The desire for higher education abroad will increase. Those associated with the profession of media, entertainment and glamour will get success. During this time, your inclination can move towards art, writing and acting. Health wise, individuals face some minor issues which can be temporary.

Tip of the week: Make consistent efforts

LIBRA

This week you may have the urge to learn and explore new dimensions pertaining to your spiritual self. You may also get benefited from matters relating to inheritance. Your relationships will require more understanding and attention to details so that there is no misunderstanding. During this time, there is a possibility of loss of money, but at the same time some monetary benefit can be accrued from unexpected sources. Professionally, it is advised that you should not argue with your seniors as this can put you into great difficulty. Adopt a candid approach in your personal and professional life. Health wise, you can be a little stressed so try to involve yourself into yoga.

Tip of the week: Explore your spiritual side

SCORPIO

This is a favourable time to start something new, be it business or partnership. Business people will see profits and gains in business or through an existing partnership. The opportunities you did not get in the past can be attained this week. However, it is advised to use your politeness and conversational abilities to gain new friends and collaborations. Personally, this period can be a little harsh as there can be temperamental and ego issues between you and your spouse. So, it is advised to resolve all your matters amicably. Single persons can meet someone special. Individuals may face some health issues and it is advised to get a check-up and take all due precautions.

Tip of the week: Make use of new opportunities

SAGITTARIUS

Those of you in business should put on hold their plans of expansion. Instead, you should focus on consolidating your business at present. Working professionals will perform well at work and gain benefits. There are strong indications of receiving support and getting a promotion. Relationship wise, everything will be smooth and at peace if proper communication is established, otherwise small misunderstandings can create arguments. The health of your spouse may bother you, so pay adequate attention. You will witness an improvement in the failing health of a member of your family, which will bring a sigh of relief from mental stress.

Tip of the week: First consolidate, then expand

CAPRICORN

Professionally, you will be able to showcase your skills and your efforts and hard work will be appreciated by the senior management. As a result, you can expect a promotion or a desired transfer. Some couples will get an opportunity to tie the knot during this time. This period is favourable for students in order to focus on their goals and achieving them. Some students can expect to get positive news on moving abroad. People are advised not to get into unnecessary disputes as it can create a rift within the household. Some of you can benefit from prudent investments pertaining to stocks. Married couples can expect to get news of entry of a new family member.

Tip of the week: Avoid rifts in family matters

AQUARIUS

Professionally, there may be some ups and downs. You need to put in extra effort to achieve desired results in your job. There can be an increase in your expenses to some extent, and as a result you may have to face some problems on this account. In personal life, your love life will flourish and you will see progress in your relationship. It is possible that your younger siblings can borrow some money from you this week. Your spouse will help you reconcile family matters which will prove to be beneficial. Students may face some difficulties in focusing on studies. On the health front, you may face some issues related to cold and cough.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

PISCES

Financially, this week is likely to prove beneficial as you could receive some outstanding payment. But do not lose your judgement due to excitement, otherwise any new investment can lead to losses. If any legal case related to land or property has been going on in the court with your relatives then it is likely to come in your favour this week. At the workplace, it is advised to complete tasks well before the deadline in order to make a good impression. There will be improvement in your communication skills. Relationships will require your attention. You will need to share a greater workload with your spouse to manage tasks effectively. Children could prove to be a major source of happiness.

Tip of the week: Complete work before the deadline.

(With IANS Inputs)