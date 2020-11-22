Bhubaneswar: With a fresh mindset, we should start gearing up to take on new challenges and opportunities. Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you in this week.

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for November 23-29.

ARIES

In the beginning of this week, you will have to work hard to improve your finances and find new sources of income. You will have support from your elder siblings, which will help you in overcoming difficulties. You will be having good relations with senior officials at work. Business professionals may face some obstacles in getting their work done. Your love life will improve and challenges in personal life will decrease. A change of place is also indicated for you. You may make plans for starting something new. During the middle of the week, you could get a chance to travel for work. Your health is likely to remain fragile and seasonal infections can be a source of worry. Beware of your opponents as they may try to outsmart you unexpectedly. Towards the end of the week, your concentration will improve and you will be able to complete your work on time. You will remain happy and contented which will reflect in your behaviour with near and dear ones.

Tip of the week: Beware of seasonal infections

TAURUS

During the beginning of the week, you will earn a good reputation and recognition at your workplace. You will be able to finish your incomplete tasks and will also be applauded by your seniors. You may face trouble in your married life due to egoistic behaviour on each other’s part. Business owners will get favourable results during this time. This is also an auspicious time for working professionals and some of you may get a salary hike or promotion. Your prospects will further improve during the middle of the week. Your wishes will be fulfilled. You can get money unexpectedly with which you will be able to compensate for your earlier losses. Married natives can receive gains from in-laws. It will be necessary for you to maintain good relations with senior officials at work. At the end of the week, you could find yourself in a precarious position. Your expenses will increase, and there is a possibility of deterioration in health. You can also go on a trip with your family members.

Tip of the week: Avoid ego in personal life

GEMINI

This week you will get fruitful results in your endeavours. There will be enhancement in your work life. You will be able to outperform your competitors. Also, you may recover from any prolonged illness. You are advised to be cautious in money matters. Refrain from making any new investments for some time. Your love life will improve and you will have mutual understanding with your partner. During the middle of the week, your routine will become hectic, due to which you may not be able to give time to your close ones. This can also cause some mental stress. During the end of the week, your efforts to improve your financial situation will be successful. There can be some sort of estrangement with elder siblings. There is a probability of deterioration of relationship with senior officials at the workplace. Students may face some hindrance in their education. You are advised to respect and serve your elders in order to enhance your life prospects.

Tip of the week: Respect and serve your elders

CANCER

You are advised to be extra cautious during the start of the week. You may suffer from health issues or injury during this period. Those who have foreign-based work may face obstacles. Your mother’s health may emerge as a cause of concern. There could be some stress due to tensions in your personal life. Married persons may get an opportunity to meet their in-laws. By the middle of the week, your inclination towards spirituality will increase and you may deepen your involvement in religious activities. While your luck will slowly work in your favour, you may face difficulties in making any big decision. You will be able to maintain a balance in your personal life during this time. You may get support from your younger siblings. At the end of the week, you will remain committed towards your work and your execution speed in completing tasks will increase. Your subordinates and seniors will be impressed with your performance.

Tip of the week: Stay away from taking risks

LEO

In the beginning of the week, you could receive a fresh dose of positivity in your personal life. You will receive support from your spouse and you could spend quality time together. The love in your life will increase and your bond with your loved ones will intensify. A new partnership in business can benefit traders. Some of you can start a new business venture. During the middle of the week, you are advised to remain cautious towards your opponents as they could do some damage to your reputation. You may feel stressed due to obstacles in your work life. Towards the end of the week, you could receive support from your maternal uncle on some important issue. Those who are in trading business will be able to compensate for their earlier losses. You are advised to do yoga and meditation regularly to keep yourself calm. You should take good care of your health during this time.

Tip of the week: Cherish bliss in personal life

VIRGO

At the beginning of the week, you could face some health issue which can impact your work life. You may have a confused and conflicting state of mind. You are advised to not rush into any work or plan else it may get spoilt. Your anger may bring losses; therefore, you are advised to control your temperament during this time. During the middle of the week, you will see an increase in your business profits. Your old tasks that were on hold will resume on a positive note. You will receive support from your spouse. Some of you are likely to purchase a new vehicle. At the end of the week, you may face some mental stress; however, you will get the support of your younger siblings in all your tasks. You could be involved in a dispute related to money. You may face obstacles in your professional life during this time. You are advised to be patient and be careful in making decisions. Health concerns relating to chest can bother you.

Tip of the week: Avoid taking any major decisions

LIBRA

At the beginning of the week, your financial prospects will improve. You could get a new job offer which will lead to an increase in your income. You will have a joyful ambience in your family. You can make new friends during this time. Married couples are likely to be blessed with a child. You will be sensitive towards your children and your love towards them will increase. Also, this week will be good for your love life. Students may face some obstacles in their academic performance. During the middle of the week, you could face some health concern due to seasonal changes. Your mother could also face some health issues. Some family issue could bother you and disturb your peace of mind. At the end of the week, you will remain happy due to the beginning of something new in your family, however, your expenditure could increase substantially. Avoid making any new investments.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

SCORPIO

In the beginning of the week, your mind will remain focused on household matters. Some urgent task relating to your house could attract your attention. If your mother’s health has been declining for some time in the past, then it will show improvement. During the middle of the week, you could receive opportunities to expand your business. Your relationship with your partner will be cordial and you may purchase a vehicle during this time. You are advised to keep your mind relaxed and not be over anxious. You will get the support of your siblings in family life. If you sincerely work hard, then you will surely get the results in your favour. Your focus will increase and you will become mentally strong. Students can perform above expectation. At the end of the week, your expenses could increase. Your immunity will go up, and there will be no health problems as such. In this period, you could overpower your enemies.

Tip of the week: Attend to household work

SAGITTARIUS

In the beginning of the week, your courage and risk-taking ability will increase which will help you move ahead in your professional life. Those who are writers or authors will be benefited from their improved communication skills and their work can get appreciated. Some of you can also go on a short-distance travel. Your relations with your younger siblings will improve, and you will get their support. In the middle of the week, happiness will flourish in your personal life and your family atmosphere will be joyful. Your mother’s health will be good. Due to a strong financial position, some of you can also plan to invest in real estate. Towards the end of the week, students will face a period of growth in academics. Your tasks, which were on hold, will resume and head towards completion. Also, you will get success in any new work that you plan. On the health front, problems related to the eyes can bother you.

Tip of the week: Be bold and courageous

CAPRICORN

This week, you will earn success with your personal efforts. People who are into a job will get beneficial results at this time. Your financial situation will slowly improve. You can also make an important decision with your family. You are likely to get good earnings from the share market. You are advised not to indulge in any unproductive expenditure. You will receive support from your elder brother. Your love life will blossom. You may also get an opportunity to do social work this week, which will increase your respect in society. Mutual love will flourish in family life. You will also get relief from the mental stress which you may have had in the past. During the middle of the week, you may have to embark on a short-distance travel. You will get beneficial results from whatever work you do during this phase of the week. At the end of the week, you could look at investing in household matters.

Tip of the week: Look out for better opportunities

AQUARIUS

In the beginning of the week, your mind could deviate to unnecessary things, and you may get mentally tense. You are advised to take care of your health. Your behaviour can affect relationships with loved ones; hence you are advised to avoid getting into futile arguments. During the middle of the week, there could be ups and downs in your relationship with your family. If you were planning to save money for a long time, then you will get success in it at this time. Towards the end of the week, your younger siblings may require your help and support. You will get success in short-distance travel. Those of you facing trouble in their love relationship will experience a favourable time. The working professionals may get a promotion during this time. Those who are looking forward to government jobs should apply for them. You will get support from your father during this time.

Tip of the week: Avoid getting into arguments

PISCES

At the beginning of the week, you could indulge in comfort and luxuries, which could increase your expenditure. There could be some expenditure on matters relating to litigation as well. You may have to undertake an unexpected journey. Your opponents will be stronger at this time. During the middle of the week, you are advised to take extra care of your health. Due to some problems in personal and professional life, some mental anxiety can persist. Nonetheless, you will receive the support of family members. Do not make any new investments at this time. During the end of the week, you will be successful in accumulating wealth. There will be sweetness in your speech, due to which your tasks which were stuck earlier will kick off positively. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. Those who are into trade, are likely to make small profits at this time. Love life will remain positive.

Tip of the week: Look out for an unexpected journey.

(With Inputs from IANS)