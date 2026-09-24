Wear contact lenses? Avoid these common mistakes

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Contact lenses are handy, but inappropriate lens care can lead to infections and other problems. Here are some common practices that can significantly heighten your risk.

Wash your hands first

Always ensure your hands are washed and dried properly before touching your lenses. Don’t touch your lenses with wet or dirty hands.

Never use tap water

Never rinse or keep your contact lenses in tap water. Always use the contact-lens solution you were recommended. Tap water can have germs that can lead to painful and serious eye infections.

Follow the replacement schedule

You need to change your lenses as advised by your doctor-whether they are daily, monthly, or other lenses. Don’t use them longer just because they appear to be fine.

Don’t sleep in lenses unless prescribed

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Sleeping with your lenses on can deprive your eye of oxygen and cause potential complications.

Take care of the lens case

Always use fresh solution for each use and do not “top up” old solution. Clean and replace the lens case as advised.

Avoid swimming or showering with lenses

Take off lenses when you swim or take part in water activities where water may enter your eyes unless you are protecting your eyes with the prescribed protective equipment recommended by an eye-care professional.

Don’t ignore warning signs

Don’t ignore redness, pain, sensitivity to light, excess watering, burning or watering, discharge or blurred vision if you are wearing lenses. Take the lenses out and see your eye-care practitioner immediately if the problems persist, or are severe.