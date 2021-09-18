WCL recruitment 2021: Application invited for 1281 Apprentice posts; Apply online

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has invited online application for the recruitment to the post of ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through westerncoal.in from 6th September 2021 to 21st September 2021.

A total of 1281 apprentice posts will be filled for one year Apprenticeship Training in different trades at the different establishments of WCL.

For more details like eligibility criteria, education, age limit, vacancy details and application submission dates read the article bellow:

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: September 06, 2021 from 10 AM.

Last date for submission of online application: September 21, 2021 till 5 PM.

Vacancy Details

a) ITI Apprentice – 965 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Asst – 219 Draughtsman (Civil) – 28 Electrician – 250 Fitter – 242 Mechanic (Diesel) – 36 Machinist – 12 Masoon (Building Constructor) – 09 Pump Operator cum Mechanic – 16 Surveyor – 20 Turner – 17 Welder (Gas & Electric) – 76 Wireman – 40

b) Technician Apprentice – 215 Posts

c) Graduate Apprentice – 101 Posts

Apprentice Salary Details

-ITI Apprentice:

One year ITI – Rs 7750 per month Two year ITI – Rs 8050 per month

-Technician Apprentice: Rs 8000 per month

-Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

ITI Apprentice – The candidate should have done ITI in relevant field from a institute recognized by NCVT/ SCVT. Technician Apprentice – The candidates should have done BE/B.Tech/AMIE in Mining Engineering from a institute recognized by UGC/ AICTE/State govt/ Central Govt. Enrolled at NATs portal. Graduate Apprentice – The candidate must have done Full Time Diploma in Mining/Mining and Mine Surveying from a institute recognized by UGC/ AICTE/State govt/ Central Govt. Enrolled at NATs portal.

WCL Apprentice Age Limit

minimum age limit -18 years

Maximum age limit – 30 years

Selection Process for WCL Apprentice Posts

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the test of 100 marks followed by verification of documents.

How to apply for WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of WCl that is http://westerncoal.in/ then go to the Apprentice section and apply there. The last date to apply for the posts is September 21, 2021.

Important Links

Check the notification for Technician and Graduate Apprentice here

Official Notification PDF

Official Notification for Trade Apprentice here

Official Website