Bhubaneswar: Industrialist Anand Mahindra called a bath tub used by a tiger as a ‘Ticuzzi’ in his latest twitter post and also mentioned that he has never seen a tiger in his life.

Anand Mahindra made this statement with a video of a tiger enjoying a nice bath in a bath tub which was posted by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in his twitter handle.

The video shows a tiger as it enters someone’s backyard and spots the water filled tub and it sniffs around the tub for some time and looks into the water then takes a dip in the tub for a quite bath. It wriggles around the tub and places its front paws on the edge of the tub and enjoys the bath joyfully.

Jairam Ramesh received the video from an friend through WhatsApp and shared the video with the caption ” What an unusual occurrence. Apparently in Coorg. Received from a friend on WhatsApp.”

What an unusual occurrence. Apparently in Coorg. Received from a friend on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/C7yEF6fjAW — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 7, 2020

Anand Mahindra retweeted his post three days later and wrote “Spent most of my childhood holidays at our home in Kodagu, just six miles from Nagarhole game sanctuary. NEVER lucky enough to see a tiger. And this chap comes to someone’s home to use their ‘bathtub.’ Magnificent. When a Tiger uses a Jacuzzi it becomes a ‘Ticuzzi’”.