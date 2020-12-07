Mumbai: Bridal entry is one of the most awaited part of a wedding ceremony. Nowadays brides are seen having fun in their own wedding. One such performance by a Maharashtrian bride is going rounds in the social media platform.

In a video which has gone viral, an Indian bride can be seen dancing to Sunny Leone’s popular track “Mera Saiyaan Superstar”making a dhamakedaar entry to her wedding premises. She is dressed in a traditional attire and has sported a black sunglasses.

She then walked towards her husband to be and shows some desi moves and plants a kiss on his hands, while he greets her with a nazar utrao gesture.

Gone are the days, when the bride and groom sit silently on the stage and smile. Now times have changed and they want to make their wedding more happening and interesting.

Here is the video :