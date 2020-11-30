[WATCH] How Tap Water Catches Fire In The Video Below

China: A video which shows plain tap water catching fire has shocked many people. The video has become viral and has invited many interesting reactions from the public in China.

Many are shocked as the laws of nature have been destroyed completely. The video shows a stream of tap water catching fire as soon as a lighter is lighted near it.

Videos of flammable tap water in Panjin, NE China’s Liaoning have gone viral. The odd scene is caused by natural gas infiltration due to temporary underground water supply system error, which is now shut down. Normal supply has resumed. Further probe will be conducted: local govt pic.twitter.com/a5EOA5SATU — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) November 24, 2020

Miss Wen, a resident of Panjin city, shared the footage of burning tap water on a Chinese social media website Weibo.

From where it quickly went viral. After being posted on Sunday, the video has become very popular and is being widely shared.

“Compared to regular tap water, our water always seems more oily,” Miss Wen was quoted as saying by Newsweek. She said that her father had complained to the local water supply station.

Dawa District administration acted swiftly and the water wells in the problematic area were shut down, residential water pipes were disabled, and temporary adjustments were made.