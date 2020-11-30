tap water catches fire
China: A video which shows plain tap water catching fire has shocked many people. The video has become viral and has invited many interesting reactions from the public in China.

Many are shocked as the laws of nature have been destroyed completely. The video shows a stream of tap water catching fire as soon as a lighter is lighted near it.

Miss Wen, a resident of Panjin city, shared the footage of burning tap water on a Chinese social media website Weibo.

From where it quickly went viral. After being posted on Sunday, the video has become very popular and is being widely shared.

“Compared to regular tap water, our water always seems more oily,” Miss Wen was quoted as saying by Newsweek. She said that her father had complained to the local water supply station.

Dawa District administration acted swiftly and the water wells in the problematic area were shut down, residential water pipes were disabled, and temporary adjustments were made.

