Watch: Doctor collapses in China hospital as Covid situation worsens

China is currently fighting its battle against Covid, as the number of daily cases continues to soar. The new covid variant, BF 7, is being anticipated to be the reason behind the sudden surge. Hospitals and crematoriums are facing major issues in terms of capacity and functioning.

In a recent update, one of the doctors at a hospital in China suddenly collapsed. The China doctor collapsed while treating patients himself. This left everyone shocked and other doctors had to rush in to help him. Reviving him while he was on his chair did not work out, hence the doctors made him lie down on the floor.

Amid the current crisis, hospitals are finding it difficult to accommodate the huge number of patients on a daily basis due to a lack of beds. A video shared on Twitter shows the scary condition of hospitals in China. In the video, one can see patients being lied down on the floor and getting PCR. take a look at the video here:

According to an estimation, in the next 90 days, over 60% of China’s population is likely to get affected by covid. China has so far remained silent on the number of deaths in the country due to covid. the country has, however, issued an alert of successive covid waves in the coming few months.