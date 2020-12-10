Generally when we talk about deadlift, either we are scared or we are eager to do it. Deadlift is such kind only adult gymnasts can perform it who have strength or a body builder is able to carry it.

You will be amazed to know how a 7-year old is able to deadlift with such ease.

Meet Rory van Ulft from Canada. She can deadlift 80 kg ,snatch 32 kg and with ease and also she can squat 61 kg.

She started lifting weights during her gymnastic class after turning 5 in 2018. Recently she was crowned USA Weightlifting 30kg weight class under-11 and under 13s category.

She is the youngest US Youth national champion ever in the history. She competes in USA as Canada has no youth championship for Olympic style weightlifting.

Rory’s dad Cavan van Ulft said, Rory is not only the strongest seven-year-old in the world, she is also the strongest seven-year-old or boy who has ever lived, for whom there are verifiable competition results.

Rory considers herself to be a gymnast first and train more than 9 hours per week. She dedicates 4 hours to weightlifting everyday.

She likes getting stronger and believes that her strength can make her more better in everything she does.

Rory lives in Ottawa, Canada with her parents and five-year old daughter.