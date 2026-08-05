Warning signs that your body is under too much stress

Advertisement

Stress is part of life, however when continually present it can wreak havoc on your body and mind. Learning to recognize these warning signs early on will allow you to control your stress levels before it begins to impact your general well-being.

One of the most common symptoms is continual fatigue although you appear to be getting plenty of rest.

Headaches, muscle aches and stiffness are also common along with neck and shoulder pain.

Changes within your digestive system are another warning sign.

This may come in the form of a stomach ache, bloating, constipation/diarrhoea or a sudden shift in your appetite.

The body can also experience a shift in your sleeping habits with continued difficulty to get to sleep or to stay asleep.

Advertisement

You will also likely find yourself experiencing a sense of irritation and worry along with a Feeling overwhelmed and poor concentration may also be evident.

Many will find themselves suffering more colds or with breakouts of acne or other skin irritations due to the impact of sustained stress on the immune system.

Some ways to get your stress under control are to ensuring your sleep needs are met along with exercise and healthy eating.

Regular short breaks from work and spending time with others will also have a positive impact on your mental state. Relaxation exercises like deep breathing or meditation will provide immense benefits.

While dealing with stress occasionally is perfectly normal, symptoms that continually persist and begin impacting your day to day life should not be dismissed.

If your stress seems out of hand and impacting your health, then be sure to seek medical advice.

Also read: Here Is Why Sleeping Before 11 PM Is Good For Your Health