Warning Signs Of An Unhealthy Pancreas, Details Here

Pancreas is an organ located in the abdomen of the human body. It is a part of both the digestive as well as the endocrine system.

It is located behind the stomach and functions as a gland. It is a heterocrine gland and mainly works to regulate the blood sugar level. It also secretes digestive juices to help break down food in the stomach.

Pancreas might develop problems because of prolonged alcoholism, or problems like gall bladder stones. Acute pain and inflammation in the pancreas is known as Pancreatitis. Chronic Pancreatitis can lead to pancreatic cancer.

Common symptoms of pancreatic trouble:

Abdominal pain

Acute pain in the abdomen, especially in upper middle area that radiates backwards or to the right could be indicative of inflamed pancreas.

Oily stool

Since pancreas plays an important role in breaking down the fat content in the food as well as helps in nutrient absorption, light colored stool that float in water and have a large amount of oil or fat content may be indicative of pancreas that is not functioning properly.

Increased blood sugar level

It is common knowledge that pancreas produce insulin which are vital for regulating the blood glucose level. Thus, a sudden development on diabetes might be a sign of unhealthy pancreas. If people having diabetes suddenly find it very hard to manage their disease, they should get their pancreatic functions checked.

Weight loss

If there is a sudden and unexplained weight loss, it might not always be due to pancreatic trouble, but it certainly is a possibility, more so if the weight loss is also accompanied by acute stomach pain.

Nausea

Eating certain types of food- especially food with high fat content, like burgers, pizza, dry fruits, nuts, avocado, etc. – can produce a strong sense of nausea. Since pancreas plays a vital role in digestion of fat, any problem in the organ might cause a feeling of nausea while consuming food which might put more pressure on the pancreas.

Jaundice

If pancreas is not functioning properly, the bile duct might be blocked. This might cause problems like yellow pigmentation in the eye, dark colored urine, and pale stool, which his also known as Jaundice syndrome.