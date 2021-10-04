Want Your Love To Bloom, Wear These Gemstones!

Gemstones go a long way in helping your love bloom. From the Duchess of Cambridge to Victoria Beckham and Penelope Cruz, there’s one prominent thing all these famous and gorgeous women have in common, an out-of-the-box engagement ring made with eccentric and soul-stirring gemstones.

Recently, the Netflix show ‘The Crown’, has ignited the popularity of the most sought-after engagement ring in history, the Blue Sapphire which was worn by Princess Diana, and now adorns the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s hands. Given that the following for these timeless engagement rings hasn’t diminished, it is pretty evident that gemstone engagement has a prominent place in modern-day culture.

In this context, an online provider of authentic and rare gemstones, along with transcendent astrological assistance, GemPundit, is all set to launch their latest Gemstone Engagement Ring Section with four gemstones: Blue Sapphire, Yellow Sapphire, Emerald, and Tanzanite.

Nitin Yadav, Founder and CEO of GemPundit, said, “Adding another feather to our gemstones studded crown, we are extremely glad to launch our latest engagement ring segment. Since we are launching it during the online mega festive season sale consumers will be able to buy these premium-grade rings paired with hefty discounts. As of now, we are starting with four precious gemstones Blue Sapphire, Yellow Sapphire, Emerald and Tanzanite. Gradually, we’ll add more colourful and soulful crystals moulded into elegant and panache engagement rings. At GemPundit, we have always strived to offer consumers 100 per cent authentic and certified gemstones with added Astrological assistance and Pooja ceremonies. We believe that traditional gemstone values combined with contemporary charisma are a match made in heaven.”

Here is a brief description of the top four gemstones:

Blue Sapphire or Neelam:

Blue Sapphires are traditionally one of the most popular gemstones for betrothal rings, they summon love and compassion by surrounding the wearer and nearby people with positive vibrations. The stone also provides fidelity benefits and encourages calm and relaxed solutions for commitment-related issues.

Yellow Sapphire or Pukhraj:

Associating with the kind powers of Jupiter, Yellow Sapphire is the epitome of marital bliss. The stone promotes companionship and ignites pure love between lovebirds. Yellow Sapphires are the best stones for stimulating benevolence, allowing wearers to navigate the many ups and downs of a relationship easily.

Emerald or Panna:

Combining loyalty and passion in one stone, Emerald gemstones are a remarkable promise stone. Renowned for sparking love and releasing positivity, kindness, and freshness in relationships, the stone is perfect for a would-be life partner.

Tanzanite or Blue Zoisite:

The constant battle of heart and mind is a barrier in many great love stories, but with the help of Tanzanite, one can easily create a matchless balance between the two. Sparking harmony, mutual respect, and care, the stone can eliminate the couple’s negative energies and help them live a beautiful life.