Want to retire rich! Invest Rs 50 per day in National Pension Scheme and get Rs 34 lakhs

Are you a person who aspires to retire rich, after the completion of your job? Well, you will be surprised to know that you can get Rs 34 lakhs by simply investing Rs 50 per day.

The National Pension Scheme offers surprising return of Rs 34 lakhs for its subscribers if they are interested to invest Rs 50 daily or Rs 1500 per month.

For those who are uninformed, the National Pension Scheme is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme designed to enable the subscribers to make optimum decisions regarding their future through systematic savings during their working life.

Details about the National Pension Scheme

The subscribers of NPS are expected to invest Rs 50 per day for a period of 35 years. After the completion of 35 years the subscribers are eligible to get an amount of Rs 34 lakh. Suppose, you are 25 and are investing Rs 1500 per month/ Rs 50 per day for 35 years, then at the age of 60 you are eligible to get Rs 35 lakh.

However, subscribers must keep this rule in mind that; they have to invest on a regular basis without any irregularity. At the time of retirement you will be able to withdraw up to Rs 20.51 lakhs which is 60% of your total amount. The remaining 40% of the amount will be offered to the subscriber in terms of monthly pension. The monthly pension will be around Rs 9,000 if the interest rate provided by government is around 8%.

The total investment by the subscribers will amount to Rs 6.30 lakhs in 35 years while the total interest on investment is Rs 27.9 lakhs. The total tax savings in the investment is Rs 1.89 lakhs.

Hence, if you are willing to secure your future financially, then try to invest in the NPS scheme.