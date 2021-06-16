Want to change UPI PIN? Follow these simple and easy steps

As India is gradually getting transformed into digital India, people mostly in the urban area use Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant real-time payment system, while purchasing things.

The use of UPI is said to have increased amid the COVID period. People, some have created the UPI PIN for the first time, are making online shopping from being at home and prefer the online mode of payment with an aim to maintain social distancing, a rule imposed by the governments to contain the virus.

Be the new user or an old user, everyone should keep changing the UPI PIN from time to time due to security reasons.

In this article, we are saying have told such a trick by which you can change your UPI PIN on your Paytm.

This is how you can change UPI PIN:

First of all, open the Paytm App on your phone.

Then go to the ‘Profile’ icon of the app and open it. You will get it in the top left side of the app.

Now go to the ‘Settings’ option present in the Profile section and click on it.

The ‘Payment Settings’ tab is given in the Settings section, where there is an option of ‘Save Cards & Bank Accounts’, click on it.

Save Cards and Bank Accounts will get a list of all the bank accounts you have entered on Paytm and the debit and credit cards that you have linked. Now select the bank account whose UPI ID PIN you want to change.

After selecting the account details, you will get the option of ‘Create new UPI PIN’, click on it. Now you need to submit the bank account details, in which the last 6 digits of the debit card and the expiry date of the card will have to be written. Then click on ‘Proceed’ button.

Soon an OTP will come on your registered mobile number, which will have to be submitted. And after that, the ATM PIN has to be entered.

When you enter the ATM PIN, you will get the option of Set Your Pin, after which you can enter any UPI PIN of your choice. This is how you can change your UPI PIN.

(Sources: 91mobiles.com)