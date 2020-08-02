Voter ID card is one of the important documents for any Indian citizen. The voter ID card is used while voting in elections. Apart from voting, this card is needed for other purposes. It is necessary to have the correct information and updated details in this card to prove the identity of any person in government schemes, banking etc. otherwise, your work may get stuck.

Many people want to get their photo changed in the voter ID card but they do not know how to complete this work. He goes to the office of the Returning Officer and spends his time and energy completing this work. But do you know that this work can be completed even while sitting at home. For this, you just need internet and it will be done in a pinch.

For this, you have to first log on to the National Voter Service Portal www.nvsp.in. Here, you have to click on the tab of ‘Personal details’ here. As soon as you click, you will see the option of photo update or photo correction. After clicking on it, you will have to upload your new photo. Photo will be updated in about a month.