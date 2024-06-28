Want to boost your Mental health? These morning routines can be fruitful

Having a good mental health is really important to have a good life. Every human need a good mental health with a better physical health. A good mental health can have various aspects of life including emotional well-being, relationships, productivity and physical health.

However, due to the fast pace world and stress life, everyone is suffering from some emotional outburst. Here morning routine can come to rescue. So, here are some morning routine one can implement in their life to have a better mental health.

Waking up early

Waking up early can be really helpful for your mental health. It can regulate your circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock. Having a sleep-wake cycle can improve sleep quality and lead to better mental health and also can give clarity. It can also reduce stress and enhance mood.

Practice mindfulness or meditation

Practicing mindfulness and meditation in the morning hours can reduce the activity in the brain’s default mode network. This network is responsible for mind-wandering and self-referential thoughts. Practicing meditation regularly can reduce stress, anxiety and depression. It also improves focus, emotional regulation and over mental well-being.

Exercise

Exercising can increase production of endorphins and neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine in body. These hormones can boost mood, reduce anxiety, improve cognitive function and enhance overall mental health. Apart from doing physical activities, one can also practice deep breathing exercises.

Eat healthy breakfast

A nutrients rich breakfast can provide enough amount of fuel to one’s brain and stabilize blood sugar levels. Healthy breakfast can lead to improved concentration, sustained energy levels and a more balanced mood.

Practice gratitude

Practicing gratitude can shift one’s focus from negative to positive. This can enhance emotional resilience. Expressing gratitude regularly can reduce stress, improve mood and foster a positive outlook on life.

Hydrate

Keeping self as much hydrated as one can after waking up can rehydrate the body and supports essential bodily functions. Proper amount of intake of water can improve cognitive function, reduces fatigue, and can enhance mood and concentration.

Plan your day

It will b better if one plan the day the moment they wake up. Planning the day can reduce stress and anxiety, improve productivity, and foster a sense of accomplishment and boost overall mental well-being.

Get some sunlight

Getting morning sunlight can help to regulate the production of melatonin and boosts vitamin D synthesis. This can improve sleep quality, while vitamin D is linked to improved mood and cognitive function, reducing the risk of depression.