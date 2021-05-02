Vivo X60t Pro Surfaces On 3C Certification With 33W Charging; Could Be Launched Soon

Vivo has recently launched the X60 series in globally. The Vivo X60 series currently includes vanilla X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+, and the X60t smartphones.

Now, a new report has suggested that the Chinese company could add a new X60t Pro to the series.

The X60t Pro has reportedly been certified by China’s 3C, according to a report of GizmoChina.

As per the report, a new Vivo phone with model number V2120A has been certified by the China’s 3C. The new phone is expected to be the new Vivo X60t Pro.

The Vivo X60t Pro is likely to have 33W charging and 5G connectivity which is similar to that of the X60t.

Although the Chinese certifying authority doesn’t reveal any other information about the upcoming phone. But the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

As it is a “Pro” variant of Vivo X60t, it could have some different specificationa than the X60t.

Talking about the vivo X60t, it was launched with Android 11-based OriginOS . It features a 6.56″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch hole cutout and is powered by the Dimensity 1100 SoC.

The phone comes with a lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide and a 13MP portrait camera. It has a 32MP selfie shooter at the front.

It also has a fingerprint reader underneath and packs a 4,300 mAh battery.