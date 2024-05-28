Vitamin D Supplements May Offer Relief from Menstrual Cramps

Period cramps are pretty common and if you’re looking for somethings beyond hot water bottles and pills, try vitamin D. it can help in getting rid of period cramps. Period pain knocks on most women’s doors every month. While some try home remedies, others turn to yoga to relieve pain associated with period cramps. You can also give vitamin D to relieve period pain. A study published by National Library of Medicine found that when vitamin D supplements were given to women with primary dysmenorrhea who were deficient in vitamin D, it helped reduce the intensity and frequency of period pain. Read on to find out the link between vitamin D and period pain.

What are period cramps?

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are painful sensations you experience in the lower abdomen or pelvic region during menstruation. As the uterus contracts, it sheds its lining.

Vitamin D and period cramps

According to some studies published by National Library of Medicine, Vitamin D may have a beneficial effect on period pain. But how vitamin D can help reduce period pain?

Vitamin D for relieving period cramps

To make the most of vitamin D for period cramp relief, make sure you maintain optimal vitamin D levels naturally in the body. So you can exposing yourself to sunlight helps trigger vitamin D synthesis in the skin. Eating foods rich in vitamin D also gives benefits. You can take vitamin D supplements as prescribed by your doctor.

Vitamin D deficiency and menstruation

Vitamin D deficiency can affect a woman’s menstrual cycle. Experts point out that low levels of vitamin D can be linked to irregular menstrual cycles and heavy menstrual bleeding. Although there is no conclusive evidence directly linking vitamin D deficiency to period cramps, maintaining adequate levels of this vitamin is important for overall health. Various studies have shown that women with irregular period cycles and cycles longer than 35 days are generally deficient in vitamin D. Vitamin D helps regulate hormones that affect ovarian function. The vitamin D receptor (VDP) is widely present throughout the female genital tract, particularly in the ovaries. Vitamin D deficiency can be a factor in affecting the period cycle. However sufficient calcium and vitamin D levels will ensure timely egg maturation, essential for regular periods.