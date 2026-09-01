Vitamin D deficiency: 5 signs your body may be lacking it
Vitamin D is necessary to build healthy muscles and bones, as well as to keep your immune system working properly.
Vitamin D is necessary to build healthy muscles and bones, as well as to keep your immune system working properly. If you’re not getting enough, you might notice some differences.
Here are 5 signs that could point towards a Vitamin D deficiency:
Increased fatigue
Unusual tiredness or energy loss, even after resting well, can sometimes be connected to low levels of this vitamin.
Bone pain or discomfort (including back pain)
Vitamin D allows the body to absorb calcium efficiently and also keeps bone mass normal. Low vitamin D may cause bone pain or general discomfort; it could be a factor in back pain.
Muscle weakness
Difficulty in moving, doing strenuous work, or generally weak muscles may be related to lack of Vitamin D.
Increased susceptibility to illness
Vitamin D is important for a properly functioning immune system. When your body lacks enough it might be less able to fight off illness.
Changes in your mood
Low levels of vitamin D are linked to a sense of depression or general feelings of being down, although many different conditions can affect your mood.
While any one of these symptoms doesn’t necessarily mean you are vitamin D deficient, these signs could indicate that you should test your level.
Get tested at a lab if you suspect you are low in this essential nutrient; supplement only after consulting with a medical practitioner.