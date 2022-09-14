Viral video: Lioness enters party, chases man up a tree!

People take a lot of time and effort while planning parties. No wonder they do not like any deviations from their original plans. Gate-crashes are rarely welcome in a party, and hosts often waste no time in throwing them out. However, what would a person do if they are utterly powerless against the might of the party-crasher? Well, that is exactly what a bunch of party goers experienced recently when a lioness entered their party!

In a terrifying incident, a group of party goers got the scare of their life when a lioness decided that she wanted to be a part of the ongoing festivities. In the video taken at an undisclosed location, this rather intimidating and definitely unwanted guest wandered into a well decorated venue that was all decked up for a party and left the guests who were actually invited completely panic stricken.

In the short video shared by lions.habitat on Instagram, the majestic beast can be seen climbing a tree adorned with lights presumably chasing a man already on top of the tree! The man can be seen panicking and trying to kick the animal away and honestly the reaction is both understandable and expected.

Watch the Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lions Habitat🦁 (@lions.habitat)

Lion (Panthera leo) is a large cat of the genus Panthera native to Africa and India. It has a muscular, broad-chested body, short, rounded head, round ears, and a hairy tuft at the end of its tail. Being sexually dimorphic, adult male lions are larger than females and have a prominent mane. One of the very few social cats, they live in groups called prides. The lion is an apex and keystone predator and generally inhabits grasslands, savannas,and shrublands.

It should be noted that the once abundantly found species has been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List since 1996 because populations in African countries have declined by about 43% since the early 1990s.