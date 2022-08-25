Viral Video: Handpump spews out water and fire in MP’s Chhatarpur

Viral Video: Handpump spews out water and fire in MP’s Chhatarpur

In a bizzare incident, residents of a village about 10 kilometres from the Buxwaha forest in MP, were baffled to see fire and water coming out of a hand pump simultaneously in Chhatarpur district.

The officials, in the area, have been informed about the unusual sighting.

People reached the spot to witness the incident and recorded the video on their mobile phones to upload it on social media.

The video, recorded by locals, shows the hand pump spewing out both water and flames at once and has gone viral on social media.

Twitter user Anurag Dwary shared the video, “Hand pump spewing fire and water in Kachhar village, Buxwaha,Villagers have informed the concerned officials.Local administration is sending a team to spot.”