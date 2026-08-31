Vastu Tips: The Right Direction to Dry Your Clothes for Positive Energy at Home
According to Vastu, the clothesline should ideally be installed in the west-to-north direction, while the north-to-east direction is considered less favourable.
Do you know that the direction and time in which you dry your clothes are considered important in Vastu Shastra? While drying clothes is a routine household chore, Vastu principles suggest that certain practices can influence the flow of energy in a home and may even affect prosperity and well-being.
Here are some commonly followed Vastu guidelines for drying and storing clothes.
Avoid Drying Clothes Outdoors After Sunset
According to Vastu beliefs, clothes should ideally be washed and dried during the daytime. Drying clothes outdoors after sunset is traditionally believed to attract negative energy.
From a practical perspective, clothes left outside overnight can also be exposed to moisture, dust and microorganisms. Therefore, drying them properly in sunlight can help keep them fresh and hygienic.
Choose the Right Direction for the Clothesline
Vastu recommends paying attention to the direction in which a clothesline is installed. It is generally considered preferable to have the clothesline run from west to north, while placing it from north to east is traditionally discouraged.
These recommendations are based on Vastu principles concerning the flow of energy within a home.
Sunlight Is Considered Beneficial
Drying clothes in sunlight is considered particularly beneficial in Vastu. Sunlight is traditionally associated with positive energy and is believed to remove negative influences from clothes.
Apart from Vastu beliefs, sunlight and proper drying can also help reduce moisture and keep clothes fresh.
Do Not Store Dirty Clothes in the Northeast
The northeast corner holds special significance in Vastu Shastra and is traditionally regarded as a sacred and positive area of the house.
According to Vastu, dirty clothes should not be stored in this direction. Keeping unclean clothes in the northeast is believed to disturb the positive energy of the space and have an adverse effect on financial prosperity.
Wear Clean and Well-Maintained Clothes
Vastu traditions also recommend wearing clean and well-maintained clothes regularly. Torn, excessively worn or dirty clothes are traditionally believed to reduce the positive influence associated with Venus (Shukra) and may attract financial difficulties.
Bottom Line
Vastu Shastra places importance on cleanliness, directions and the way everyday household activities are carried out. While there is no scientific evidence that the direction of a clothesline determines wealth or poverty, following these practices can encourage cleanliness, organization and better household hygiene.
For those who follow Vastu, keeping clothes clean, drying them properly in daylight and maintaining a clutter-free home are considered simple ways to promote a more positive living environment.