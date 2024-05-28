Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: The Future Replacement for Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express?

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains are likely to replace the existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express trains in a gradual and phased manner, Indian Railway said.

Big changes are coming in Indian Railways after the Lok Sabha elections. Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express may be closed. These premium trains were relied upon by passengers for a comfortable journey on long distance routes. Indian Railways plams to gradually change that. But even if the Rajdhani – Shatabdi is closed, there will be alternative arrangements. The railway authorities have come to work in such a way.

Now the most popular and in demand train of Indian Railways is Bande Bharat Express. This semi-high speed trains runs on 51 different routes. Amrit Bharat Express has also been launched. In next two years, bullets trains will also run in India like Japan. Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express, seems to have been lost somewhere in the rush of all these high-speed trains.

Keeping in mind the popularity of Vande Bharat, sleeper class train is being launched. This sleeper train is supposed to be launched at this time of the year. You can reach the destination in a relatively short time in this train with modern system and high speed.

So far Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains has had only one major problem that all trains are chair cars. There is no sleeping arrangement. This is why Bande Bharat is not run in night. it can be run even at night if sleeper class is introduced. And only then can Vande Bharat replace the old premium trains. Vande Bharat sleeper train routes like Rajdhani or Shatabdi Express.