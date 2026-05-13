Uses of Brown Bananas and know if it’s safe to use

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Brown Bananas are misunderstood in every household whether it can be eaten or not. If it has dark spots or a fully brown peel mean the banana has spoiled, that is not always true.

People are unaware about the Bananas and the advantages are perfectly safe to eat and can even offer certain nutrition. They are not aware about the difference between natural ripening and actual spoilage.

It is reportedly said by the International Journal of Food Science that when the banana starts riping they release ethylene gas, which breaks down the yellow pigments in their peel, gradually fading the color and turning the skin brown.

Know when they are still safe to eat, According to research published in PLOS One, ripe bananas are more than just a quick snack. They’re packed with antioxidants that help protect your cells, and they support heart health too. Because ripe bananas are high in natural, easy-to-digest sugars, they also give athletes a fast, steady source of energy when they need it most.

The inside still looks creamy or light brown

There is no foul or fermented smell

The texture is soft but not slimy

There is no visible mould

Uses of Brown Banana

You can use them to make smoothies.

Brown bananas blend up just as well and can be used in just about any smoothie recipe that calls for bananas.

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You can also add them in your oatmeal

Adding brown bananas to your oatmeal is a simple way to add a touch of sweetness without using added sugars like white or brown table sugar.

You can also add them in your pancake

Bananas are paired with pancakes. Sometimes they’re simply cut and placed on top, while other times they’re mixed right into the batter.

They can be used for making breads

It’s certainly one of the most common uses for brown bananas in general.

You can replace eggs with Bananas.

If you’re out of eggs, allergic to them, or following a vegan diet, there are a number of other ingredients you can use in their place.

Also Read: Health Benefits Of Tender Coconut Water That You Need To Know