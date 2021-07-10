UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application reopens for 363 Principal Posts; Check qualification and other details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reopened the online application link for the recruitment to the post of Principal on its official website www.upsc.gov.in.

All Interested and eligible candidates who could not can submit their applications on time can now apply through online mode by visiting the official website www.upsconline.nic.in on or before 29th July 2021.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is 30 July (11.59 PM). Earlier, applications were sought from April 24 to May 13. However, it was postponed due to the a sharp increase in the Covid-19 cases.

UPSC is holding the recruitment process to fill up 363 vacancies among which 208 are for Male & 155 posts are for Female candidates vacancies for the post of Principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: July 29, 2021.

Last to take a print out of the submitted application: July 30, 2021.

Vacancy Details for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Principal – 363 Posts

Male – 208 Posts

Female – 155 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal – The candidate should have a Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute along with B.Ed from a Recognized High School/Higher Secondary School/Intermediate College. Candidate should have ten years teaching experience (Vice Principal/Post Graduate Teacher/Trend Graduate Teacher).

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online mode on the official website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. The last date of application submission is 29th July while the last date of printing of completely submitted online application is 30th July 2021.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

