UPSC NDA 2 Notification released on official website, check total posts, age limit, fee here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the registration process for the recruitment of National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2, 2021. The candidates who are interested to apply for the desired post should start applying for the job after reading notification from official website of UPSC.

Important Dates for the examination

Starting Date for UPSC NDA 2 application form: June 9, 2021

Last Date for UPSC NDA 2 application form: June 29, 2021

UPSC NDA 2 Examination Date: September 5, 2021

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021Download: Expected in August, 2021

UPSC NDA NA 2 Answer Key 2021Download: To be announced later

Vacancies

National Defence Academy: A total of 370 vacancies are available for the post of Army (208), Navy (42) and Air Force (120)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 vacancies are available for the post

Educational Qualifications

Army (NDA): 10+2 or 12th Class pass as conducted by State Education Board or a University

Air Force and Naval (NDA) / Naval Academy (NA): 12th class or 10+2 pattern of School Education or a University with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Fee

SC/ST Candidates/ Sons of JCOs/ NCOs/ORs: No Charges

Other Candidates: Rs 100

Age

Minimum: Not to be born earlier than Jan 2, 2003

Maximum: Not to be born later than Jan 1, 2006

Click here to check official website

Click here to check official notification

Click here to apply online