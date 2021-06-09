UPSC NDA 2 Notification released on official website, check total posts, age limit, fee here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the registration process for the recruitment of National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2, 2021. The candidates who are interested to apply for the desired post should start applying for the job after reading notification from official website of UPSC.
Important Dates for the examination
Starting Date for UPSC NDA 2 application form: June 9, 2021
Last Date for UPSC NDA 2 application form: June 29, 2021
UPSC NDA 2 Examination Date: September 5, 2021
UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021Download: Expected in August, 2021
UPSC NDA NA 2 Answer Key 2021Download: To be announced later
Vacancies
National Defence Academy: A total of 370 vacancies are available for the post of Army (208), Navy (42) and Air Force (120)
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 vacancies are available for the post
Educational Qualifications
Army (NDA): 10+2 or 12th Class pass as conducted by State Education Board or a University
Air Force and Naval (NDA) / Naval Academy (NA): 12th class or 10+2 pattern of School Education or a University with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
Fee
SC/ST Candidates/ Sons of JCOs/ NCOs/ORs: No Charges
Other Candidates: Rs 100
Age
Minimum: Not to be born earlier than Jan 2, 2003
Maximum: Not to be born later than Jan 1, 2006
Click here to check official website
Click here to check official notification