Update your Aadhaar Card details for free till this date, know how to do it

In India, the Aadhaar Card has now become a very important document. It is needed for all most all the government works. Therefore, it should always be kept up-to-date. While some citizens of the country have updated their cards, some are yet to do the same.

If you are one of the people who are yet to update the Aadhaar Card details, then the India’s Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) is giving an opportunity to the Aadhaar Card holders to update their card details for free for continued accuracy of demographic information.

Normally, people have to pay to update their Aadhaar Card details, both in offline and online. However, UIDAI has allowed the citizens to update it for free. Initially, the deadline to update the Aadhaar Card was set for March 14, later it was extended to June 14, and again till September 14.

“UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th September 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar,” the UIDAI said on its X handle.

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th September 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/1XOfzhRnRp — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 23, 2024

The Aadhaar Card details can be updated online on UIDAI website or the Aadhaar app. It also can be done at Aadhaar Seva Kendra in person.

Here are the documents (any one of them) required to update Aadhaar on the mAadhaar online portal.

Passport

Driver’s Licence

Voter ID

PAN Card

Government-issued ID cards, such as domicile certificates, labour cards, resident certificates, Jan-Aadhaar, etc

Marksheet

Marriage Certificate

Ration card

Any one of the following for residential proof:

Bank statements not older than 3 months

Electricity or gas connection bill

Passport

Marriage certificate

Ration card

Property tax receipts issued within the past year

Government- issued ID cards, such as domicile certificates, labour cards, resident certificates, Jan-Aadhaar, etc.

Also Read: Know either the person who knows your Aadhaar number or has Aadhaar card can withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked account