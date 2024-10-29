Unlock the power of sesame seeds: boost bone, digestive, and skin health

Sesame seeds, tiny, nutrient-rich seeds collected from the Sesame Plant (Sesamum indicum). The rich in protein, high in fiber seeds are mostly used in baking, cooking, salad toppings and smoothies. The tiny seeds contain big health benefits. It supports bone health and digestive health, may reduce inflammation, may help lower cholesterol. They are a great addition to your diet. Here are 5 reasons why you should add this magical seed in your daily diet.

Supports bone health:

Sesame seeds contain high amount of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Which support bone mineralization. It is essential for preventing osteoporosis, reducing risk of fractures and good for bone density and strength.

Promotes digestive health:

Sesame seeds contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, which helps in regulating bowel movements, preventing constipation and support healthy gut bacteria. The antioxidant activity of sesame seeds helps in protecting against oxidative stress in the gut. It also reduce inflammation and damage.

Rich in Antioxidants and Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

Sesame seeds are packed antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It protect against cell damage, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders and cardiovascular diseases. These seeds contains, sesamin and sesamolin which improves cognitive function and support for overall well-being. Drink plenty of water if you are consuming sesame seeds daily to aid digestion.

Help Lower Cholesterol and Blood Pressure:

Sesamin and sesamolin contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which relax blood vessels and improves blood flow. It helps in endothelial function improvement by enhancing blood vessel function. It also helps in reducing systolic blood pressure in hypertensive patients. It’s antioxidant activity protects against oxidative stress. The sesame oil reduces LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) in hypercholesterolemia patients.

Supports Skin and Hair Health:

Sesame seeds contain vitamin E and antioxidants, which helps in protecting the skin from damage and aging. It helps in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. It provides hydration to the skin. Improves skin elasticity and texture. It also promotes healthy hair growth by soothing scalp and reducing flaking. It maintains natural hair color and reduces spilt ends by repairing and protecting hair.

Easy ways to add sesame seeds to your diet:

Sprinkle some seed on salads, stir-fries, or vegetables

You can mix into smoothies or yogurt

Add to baked goods like bread, cookies, muffins

Use as a topping for sushi or noodles

Make tahini sauce for hummus or falafel

Consult a healthcare professional before using adding sesame seeds to your daily diet.