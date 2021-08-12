Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Application open for Manager and other Posts, Apply online

Union Bank of India has invited online application for recruitment of various Specialist Officer Posts including Senior Manager, Manager and Assistant Manager on its official website unionbankofindia.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021 from 12th August 2021 to 3rd September 2021 on unionbankofindia.co.in.
A total of 347 vacancies available under under MMGS -III , MMGS -II and JMGS – I Grades will be fulfilled with this recruitment drive.
The selected candidates can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank throughout India at sole discretion of the Bank.
Important Dates for Union Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2021
- Starting date of online application submission: August 12, 2021
- Last Date of Online Application Submission: September 03, 2021
Vacancy Details
Total vacancies- 347
- Senior Manager (Risk) – 60 Posts
- Manager (Risk ) – 60 Posts
- Manager (Civil Engineer) – 7 Posts
- Manager (Architect) – 7 Posts
- Manager (Electrical Engineer) – 2 Posts
- Manager (Printing Technologist) – 1 Post
- Manager (Forex) – 50 Posts
- Manager (Chartered Accountant) – 14 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) – 26 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Forex) – 120 Posts
Salary Details
- Senior Manager – Rs 63840-1990/5-73790- 2220/2-78230
- Manager – Rs 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810
- Assistant Manager – Rs 36000-1490/7-46430- 1740/2-49910- 1990/7-63840
Eligibility Criteria for Union Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Manager (Risk) – The candidate should have a certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR the candidate should have done a full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) with minimum 60% in aggregate. OR should have a Masters degree in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics with minimum of 60% in aggregate. The candidate should have minimum 5 years’ of work experience.
- Manager (Risk ) – The candidate should have a certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR Full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) with minimum 60% in aggregate. OR The candidate should have done Master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics with minimum of 60% in aggregate. The candidate should have a minimum of 2 years’ of work experience.
- Manager (Civil Engineer) – The candidate should have a certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR The candidate should have a Full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) with Minimum 60% in aggregate. OR Master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics Minimum of 60% in aggregate. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of work experience
- Manager (Architect) – The candidate should have a Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate must have valid registration of council of Architecture. The candidate must have knowledge of Auto CAD & should be conversant with Govt. guidelines pertaining to procurement of works, goods & services. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of work experience
- Manager (Electrical Engineer) – The candidate should have done B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks in Aggregate from a University recognized by Govt. of India/AICTE accredited Institution. The candidate should have minimum 5 years’ of Post Qualification work experience
- Manager (Printing Technologist) – The candidate should done B.E./ B. Tech in Printing Technology from a University recognized by Govt. of India/Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of Post Qualification work experience
- Manager (Forex) – The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. AND Full time MBA (Minimum 2 Years) / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with Specialization in Finance / International Business/Trade Finance from a University / Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate should have done a certificate Course in Forex conducted by IIBF along with above mention qualification will be preferred. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of experience
- Manager (Chartered Accountant) – The candidate should have done Chartered Accountant from institution recognized by ICAI. The candidate should have minimum 2 years of experience.
- Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) – The candidate should have a degree in Engineering in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Textile/ Chemical etc./ B.Pharma from a University recognized by Govt. of India/Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.
- Assistant Manager (Forex) – The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. AND Full time MBA (Minimum 2 Years) / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with Specialization in Finance / International Business/Trade Finance from a University / Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate should have done a certificate Course in Forex conducted by IIBF along with above mention qualification will be preferred.
Age Limit
- Senior Manager – 30 years to 40 years
- Manager – 25 years to 35 years
- AM – 20 years to 30 years
Selection Process
The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview.
How to Apply for Union Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through online mode on the official website of Union Bank Website that is unionbankofindia.co.in.
Application Fee
The general, EWS and OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. The SC/ST/PWBD candidates are exempted from application fee payment.