Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Application open for Manager and other Posts, Apply online

Union Bank of India has invited online application for recruitment of various Specialist Officer Posts including Senior Manager, Manager and Assistant Manager on its official website unionbankofindia.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021 from 12th August 2021 to 3rd September 2021 on unionbankofindia.co.in.

A total of 347 vacancies available under under MMGS -III , MMGS -II and JMGS – I Grades will be fulfilled with this recruitment drive.

The selected candidates can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank throughout India at sole discretion of the Bank.

Important Dates for Union Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2021

Starting date of online application submission: August 12, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: September 03, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies- 347

Senior Manager (Risk) – 60 Posts Manager (Risk ) – 60 Posts Manager (Civil Engineer) – 7 Posts Manager (Architect) – 7 Posts Manager (Electrical Engineer) – 2 Posts Manager (Printing Technologist) – 1 Post Manager (Forex) – 50 Posts Manager (Chartered Accountant) – 14 Posts Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) – 26 Posts Assistant Manager (Forex) – 120 Posts

Salary Details

Senior Manager – Rs 63840-1990/5-73790- 2220/2-78230 Manager – Rs 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810 Assistant Manager – Rs 36000-1490/7-46430- 1740/2-49910- 1990/7-63840

Eligibility Criteria for Union Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Senior Manager (Risk) – The candidate should have a certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR the candidate should have done a full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) with minimum 60% in aggregate. OR should have a Masters degree in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics with minimum of 60% in aggregate. The candidate should have minimum 5 years’ of work experience. Manager (Risk ) – The candidate should have a certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR Full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) with minimum 60% in aggregate. OR The candidate should have done Master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics with minimum of 60% in aggregate. The candidate should have a minimum of 2 years’ of work experience. Manager (Civil Engineer) – The candidate should have a certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR The candidate should have a Full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) with Minimum 60% in aggregate. OR Master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics Minimum of 60% in aggregate. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of work experience Manager (Architect) – The candidate should have a Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate must have valid registration of council of Architecture. The candidate must have knowledge of Auto CAD & should be conversant with Govt. guidelines pertaining to procurement of works, goods & services. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of work experience Manager (Electrical Engineer) – The candidate should have done B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks in Aggregate from a University recognized by Govt. of India/AICTE accredited Institution. The candidate should have minimum 5 years’ of Post Qualification work experience Manager (Printing Technologist) – The candidate should done B.E./ B. Tech in Printing Technology from a University recognized by Govt. of India/Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of Post Qualification work experience Manager (Forex) – The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. AND Full time MBA (Minimum 2 Years) / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with Specialization in Finance / International Business/Trade Finance from a University / Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate should have done a certificate Course in Forex conducted by IIBF along with above mention qualification will be preferred. The candidate should have minimum 3 years’ of experience Manager (Chartered Accountant) – The candidate should have done Chartered Accountant from institution recognized by ICAI. The candidate should have minimum 2 years of experience. Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) – The candidate should have a degree in Engineering in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Textile/ Chemical etc./ B.Pharma from a University recognized by Govt. of India/Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. Assistant Manager (Forex) – The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. AND Full time MBA (Minimum 2 Years) / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with Specialization in Finance / International Business/Trade Finance from a University / Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. The candidate should have done a certificate Course in Forex conducted by IIBF along with above mention qualification will be preferred.

Age Limit

Senior Manager – 30 years to 40 years

Manager – 25 years to 35 years

AM – 20 years to 30 years

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview.

How to Apply for Union Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through online mode on the official website of Union Bank Website that is unionbankofindia.co.in.

Application Fee

The general, EWS and OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. The SC/ST/PWBD candidates are exempted from application fee payment.

