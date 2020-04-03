UNICEF Prescribes Guidelines To Prevent Covid-19 If One Steps Out Of Home
Bhubanneswar: UNICEF says if one needs to leave home for essential tasks like buying food or medicine, going to a bank or ATM or for ones job in an essential industry, one can follow these simple instructions.
The Step That have been prescribed by UNICEF are As Follows:
- Keep A Safe Distance From People Around You, At least 1 meter.
- Do Not Touch Anything, especially your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Maintain Social Distance, no hugging or shaking hands.
- Cover mouth when coughing or sneezing.
- In case a tissue is used it should be disposed off immediately.
- Hands should be washed as soon as one reaches home with soap and water