UNICEF Prescribes Guidelines To Prevent Covid-19 If One Steps Out Of Home

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubanneswar: UNICEF says if one needs to leave home for essential tasks like buying food or medicine, going to a bank or ATM or for ones job in an essential industry, one can follow these simple instructions.

The Step That have been prescribed by UNICEF are As Follows:  
  1. Keep A Safe Distance From People Around You, At least 1 meter.
  2. Do Not Touch Anything, especially your eyes, nose or mouth.
  3. Maintain Social Distance, no hugging or shaking hands.
  4. Cover mouth when coughing or sneezing.
  5. In case a tissue is used it should be disposed off immediately.
  6. Hands should be washed as soon as one reaches home with soap and water

 

 

